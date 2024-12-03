Duff McKagan, Slash & Cesar Gueikian Team Up For New Single “I Can Breathe” Benefitting The National Alliance On Mental Illness

Home News Will Close December 3rd, 2024 - 4:43 PM

Rock legends Duff McKagan, Slash, alongside Gibson Brand President Cesar Gueikian, have collaborated on a stirring new single, “I Can Breathe.” This impactful track aims to shine a spotlight on mental health awareness, with all proceeds benefitting the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

“I Can Breathe” marks a rare but heavy hitting collaboration among the trio, blending their signature rock prowess with a deeply charged sound. McKagan and Slash, renowned for their work in Guns N’ Roses, bring their unmatched musical synergy to the project, while Gueikian adds his own flair, showcasing his often-overlooked talent as a guitarist.

The release of the single is more than just a musical endeavor; it’s a call to action. The artists have emphasized the importance of destigmatizing conversations around mental health, particularly within the music industry, which has long faced challenges in supporting artists’ emotional well-being.

The song comes at a time that finds Duff McKagan still going strong. Earlier last month, the legendary musician performed a show at the at the El Ray Theater showing fans that the artist is still a pillar of rock and roll.

Fans of McKagan, Slash, and Gueikian can stream “I Can Breathe” on all major platforms and purchase it directly to contribute to the cause. This inspiring partnership not only delivers an unforgettable rock anthem but also reinforces the vital message that no one should face mental health challenges alone.

Photo credit: Colin Hancock.