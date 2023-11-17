Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme Shares Cancer Update & Reflects On Mark Lanegan & Taylor Hawkins’ Passing

Home News Tiffany Cheng November 17th, 2023 - 12:23 PM

Photo credit: Alyssa Fried

Bandleader of Queens of the Stone Age, Josh Homme, recently shared an update regarding his battle with an unspecified form of cancer. According to Loudwire, Homme discussed that he is “all clear” of cancer. He has also reflected on “dark times,” or during the times when he lost several friends in the music industry. For instance, some of his friends include Mark Lanegan of the Screamin’ Trees and Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters.

Homme was diagnosed with his unspecified form of cancer in April of 2022. He was able to successfully recover from cancer in today’s update after being able to also successfully recover from an operation to remove whatever it was that caused him pain.

Homme has also given tribute to the passing of his past friends in the music industry: “I don’t look at the fact that a lot of people have passed away near [me], you know, nine people in the last … year and a half now.” Furthermore, the bandleader of Queens of the Stone Age has also discussed his divorce from his former wife Brody Dalle and described his thankfulness for his past experiences. In 2021, Brody Dalle faced a custody battle against Homme for allegedly breaking their alleged custody agreement by allegedly preventing her ex-husband by allegedly preventing him from seeing his children.

In June of this year, Josh Homme and his band members released their new studio album after six years, titled, In Times New Roman…. Homme has also described his feelings of positivity despite losing his friends to cancer. In his words, Homme says: “It’s the kids that have made me feel better — whether they’re out in the crowd or in their own home,” he says. “So, yeah, I feel the best I’ve felt all year. You know, I’ve lost band members and things like that to cancer. And it’s not just about cancer. It’s OK to be broad and say dark times come. But I guess, more than ever, I’m just trying to look for the light.”