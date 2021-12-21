Dave Navarro Reunites With Anthony Kiedis And Covers Lou Reed’s “Walk On The Wild Side”

Home News Jamie Reddy December 21st, 2021 - 9:56 PM

Dave Navarro put together a charity concert, called Above Ground, an event to benefit MusiCares, a non-profit that assists musicians with various needs. The event planning had its ups and downs, downs that included Billy Idol and Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins had to cancel their appearance due to illness. However, Navarro was able to put together one last surprise and bring Anthony Kiedis, from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and perform Lou Reed’s “Walk On The Wild Side”. While the song is not typical for Navarro’s wicked guitar skills, it was a good complement to Kiedis and was able to bring a unique performance for the two and included a large participation from the audience. Navarro took to social media to post his appreciation of Kiedis and their performance after the event was over.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dave Navarro (@davenavarro)

The duo had not performed together since Navarro had joined the Red Hot Chili Peppers for their 1995 album, One Hot Minute, and left not too long after. Jane’s Addiction, Navarro’s original band, are set to perform at Welcome to Rockville 2022, while the Red Hot Chili Peppers are set out to tour throughout next year as well.

See the video below! Click here for more details.