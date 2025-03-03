Chappell Roan Joins Elton John For Performances Of “Pink Pony Club” & “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me,” Covers “Your Song” At AIDS Benefit

Home News Michelle Grisales March 3rd, 2025 - 6:47 PM

Every year in Los Angeles, Elton John hosts a star-studded Oscars watch party that serves as a fundraiser for the fight against AIDS. This year’s event held at West Hollywood Park, featured a special guest performance by Chappell Roan, StereoGum reported.

Roan, a long-time admirer of Sir Elton John, has been inspired by him for years. In fact, she posted a solo cover of his classic song “Your Song” on YouTube five years ago, months before her breakout track, “Pink Pony Club,” was even released. In turn, Elton John has supported Roan’s musical journey, frequently playing her music on his Apple Music radio show, Rocket Hour, long before she achieved widespread recognition.

During her performance at the party on Sunday night, Roan treated the crowd to a special rendition of “Your Song,” performing it in front of the man himself. But the excitement didn’t stop there. At the end of her 11-song set, Roan invited Elton John on stage to perform a memorable duet. The pair sang “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” followed by Roan’s own hit, “Pink Pony Club,” much to the delight of the audience.

Fans can watch footage from the night, including a full 57-minute YouTube video of Roan’s entire performance. The special moment marked a highlight of the evening, showing the deep mutual respect between the two artists.

In addition to John’s support, Roan also received a tribute from fellow English musician Rick Astley. Astley honored Roan with his own cover of one of her songs, shared on Instagram, further showing the growing admiration for her talent in the music world.

In other news related to Roan, she teased the release of her highly anticipated song, “The Giver,” that many fans heard during live performances. Roan also gave fans a teaser if they called a specific phone number to hear a mysterious message about the song.