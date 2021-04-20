The Record Company Releases Live Performance Covering INXS’ “Devil Inside”

Home News Leanne Rubinstein April 20th, 2021 - 7:21 PM

GRAMMY-nominated rock band The Record Company has released yet another rewritten interpretation of some of their favorite popular singles as part of their newest musical project, The Side Project EP. The EP is set for release on May 19 with Concord Records and will be soon followed by release of the band’s third full length album later in the year.

This newest single they covered is INXS’s “Devil Inside.” The cover is similar in the strength in the percussion beat and driven rock-type chord progressions in the guitar, though in The Record Company’s version the notes sung in the vocals are more stable and specific whereas the original has a relaxed and suave quality due to the breathier sound of the lead singer. The Record Company also takes the song relatively slower, projecting a less wild and frantic reaction to the discovery of there being a “devil inside.”

The video has a saturated red and blue tint to it and features the band performing in the single in live performance with occasional strobe lighting and a changing green screen background. The movements of the musicians’ bodies and instruments are highlighted more so than the facial expressions, the energy and commitment of the performers most expressed by way of physical expression onstage.

The group is made up of guitarist/lead vocalist Chris Vos, Bassist Alex Stiff and Drummer Marc Cazorla. The group has finished production on their upcoming album, which follows the already released album All of This Life as well as their 2016 debut album Give It Back To You (Featuring singles “Off the Ground” and “Baby I’m Broken”). Previously for this project, the band has also covered Big Mama Thornton’s classic “Ball and Chain.”