Rocklahoma Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Tom Morello, Knocked Loose, Bruce Dickinson & More

According to consequence.net, Rocklahoma has shared its 2025 lineup, which is headlined by Tom Morello, Knocked Loose, Bruce Dickinson and other musical acts. The three-day fest is set for Labor Day weekend at the Rockin’ Red Dirt Ranch Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma.

Passes go on sale Friday, February 28, at 10 a.m. CT through the festival’s website. People can also look for deals on StubHub, where each purchase is 100 percent guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Other notable names on the lineup include Marilyn Manson, 311, Alice Cooper, The Darkness, Shinedown, Three Days Grace, Five Finger Death Punch, Marky Ramone, Dee Snider, Of Mice & Men, The Funeral Portrait, Orianthi, Saliva, Drowning Pool, 10 Years, Waves In April and other acts.

Snider will be headlining a special Thursday festival kickoff concert on August 28. The gig is free for all weekend ticket holders and features additional performances by Trixter and more.

“We are so amped to announce that we are headlining this year’s Rocklahoma!” enthused Shinedown’s Brent Smith. “We’re looking forward to sharing the stage with so many outstanding artists. This is by far one of our favorite festivals to play on the planet and we are bringing our biggest production yet!”

