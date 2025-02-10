Tom Morello Performs with Slash, Shavo Odadjian, RZA and More During Two Los Angeles Wildfire Benefit Shows

Home News Lauren Rettig February 10th, 2025 - 7:04 PM

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez

The PRP reports that two guitar heroes shared the stage last weekend during the second of a pair of shows headlined by Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello. Morello staged the shows to raise money for the victims of the Californian wildfires earlier this year, with these concerts occuring at the House of Blues in Anaheim and the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles. Various special guests sat in each night, among them being Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, who hit the stage for a performance of his and Morello’s collaborative track “Kick Out The Jams,” plus renditions of MC5’s “Kick Out The Jams” and AC/DC’s “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap.” Luke Spiller of The Struts, Thomas Raggi of Måneskin and Shavo Odadjian of System of a Down were onstage as well.

Slash also took part in a cover of Wu-Tang Clan’s “Wu-Tang Ain’t Nuthing Ta F’ Wit,” complete with RZA of Wu-Tang fame once again joined Morello onstage. Fan-filmed footage of both sets can be seen below. Both sets clock in at over an hour and a half, but for die-hard fans of some of the most notable names in rock and roll today, it’s totally worth it.





In November, Morello made headlines when he addressed listeners who misinterpreted Rage Against the Machine’s political lyricism; he explained on X (formerly Twitter) that he told a couple who loved the song “Killing In the Name” that the track is about “racist cops who often behave like the Ku Klux Klan in service of historical white supremacy and are boot licking lackeys and thugs of the racist capitalist ruling class.” To say the woman was speechless is an understatement.

Myles Kennedy recently revealed that there was a new Slash/Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators collaborative album in the works; no details have been released concerning when the album will be available, but fans are already anxious for its release.

While Daron Malakian mentioned this month that he wasn’t sure about writing new System of a Down music, Shavo Odadjian has been steadily performing and recording with his other projects, including his band Seven Hours After Violet, which debuted in October.

RZA released a new single back in August, called “A Ballet Through Mud”; the single is part of an encompassing classical album that was created with a ballet in mind. The music video is transformative, as is RZA’s explanation of the story behind “A Ballet Through Mud.”

While Morello’s series of shows has come to an end, individuals who wish to help the victims affected by the Los Angeles wildfires can donate to FanAid LA (which automatically enrolls donors in a raffle to win an array of exciting prizes and experiences) or listen to a variety of benefit compilations that have been released since the events of the wildfires in January.