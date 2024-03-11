311 Announces Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates With Awolnation & Neon Trees

Home News Cait Stoddard March 11th, 2024 - 4:25 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

According to blabbermouth.net, 311 has announced a summer 2024 tour with special guests Awolnation and Neon Trees. The tour will kick off in Cincinnati, Ohio on July 20 and will be making stops in Chicago, Boston, Raleigh, Tampa, Houston and Costa Mesa, before wrapping up in Redmond, Washington on August 31.

311 Nation, the band’s official fan community, get first access to pre sale tickets and VIP packages, which include meet and greets with 311 along with special exclusive merchandise. For tickets and more information visit 311.com.

311 Tour Dates

7/20 – Cincinnati, OH – Hard Rock Cincinnati Outdoor Arena

7/21 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

7/23 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

7/24 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at The Heights

7/26 – Interlochen, MI – Kresge Auditorium

7/27 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

7/28 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion

7/31 – Niagara Falls, ON – OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino Resort

8/3 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

8/4 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

8/6 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

8/7 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

8/9 – Outer Banks, NC – Roanoke Island Festival Park

8/10 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

8/11 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/13 – North Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery

8/14 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

8/15 – Albertville, AL – Sand Mountain Amphitheater

8/17 – St. Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

8/18 – Tampa, FL – Hard Rock Event Center

8/20 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

8/21 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

8/22 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie*

8/24 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

8/25 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

8/27 – Costa Mesa, CA – Pacific Amphitheatre

8/29 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8/30 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield

8/31 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park

