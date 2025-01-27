Of Mice & Men Announce Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 27th, 2025 - 3:11 PM

Today, hard rock band Of Mice & Men has announced they are hitting the road this spring with support from Gore. and Until I Wake. The upcoming tour sees Of Mice & Men visiting Texas, Ohio, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina and other states. Tickets will be available on January 29, and will be available here.

While talking about the upcoming tour, vocalist Aaron Pauley said: “We’re beyond stoked to be announcing these dates with Until I Wake and Gore. We want to thank all of our fans for the years of support and we can’t wait to celebrate the last 15 years of music with you all at these shows.”

Since 2016, Of Mice & Men have maintained a powerful bond with their audience and each other, no matter the obstacles. Whether a powerful anthem or atmospheric confession, their songs translate in intimate clubs and massive festivals. “It’s about creating moments for people,” Pauley says. “Music is the soundtrack to people’s lives.”

Taking all creative matters into their own hands, the Southern California quartet self-produced and engineered all of the songs on Tether, which is the band’s eighth album. Pauley mixed and mastered the album, while Arteaga designed and painted the album’s artwork. As a legion of devoted listeners worldwide has come to expect, guitarists Phil Manansala and Alan Ashby, Aaron, and Tino poured their hearts and souls into every note by creating another sonic document of their lives.

Of Mice & Men Tour Dates

5/6 – Dallas -, TX Echo Lounge

5/7 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theatre

5/9 – Saint Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

5/10 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple Festival

5/11 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

5/13 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center

5/14 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

5/16 – Destin, FL – Club LA

5/17 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville Festival

5/19 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm

5/20 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage

5/21 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

5/23 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi