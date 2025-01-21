Inkcarceration Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Lamb Of God, Slipknot, Knocked Loose & More

Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival will be returning to the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio on July 18-20, for one of America’s most unique events that will feature 66 plus top rock and metal bands across 3 stages, along with 100 plus tattoo artists and haunted attractions.

Weekend and Single Day General Admission and VIP passes for America’s Rock, Metal and Tattoo Festival are on sale now starting at $1 down (or 10% of the total purchase) on layaway, with more than 6 months to pay off in full.

Coming after a record setting early bird, weekend (three-day) GA passes are currently at level three pricing and Weekend VIP are at level four. Single Day GA and VIP passes are now available at www.inkcarceration.com.

Following a record-setting year in 2024 with 75,000 fans in attendance and four consecutive years of sellouts, 2025 marks the biggest year yet for Inkcarceration. Friday night will feature headliner Falling In Reverse, along with Knocked Loose and Beartooth. Saturday will be headlined by Slipknot, who will be supported by Marilyn Manson and Slaughter To Prevail, while Five Finger Death Punch will headline Sunday where will be joined by Three Days Grace (with Adam Gontier) and Lamb of God.

While festival co-producers Danny Wimmer Presents have unveiled some of the Inkcarceration 2025 bands in recent weeks, the full music lineup includes performances from Parkway Drive, I Prevail, In This Moment, Acid Bath, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Architects, Chiodos, Killswitch Engage, Dayseeker, Bilmuri, Kublai Khan TX, Crossfade, August Burns Red, We Came As Romans and other acts.

The Amity Affliction, DRAIN, Kittie, The Devil Wears Prada, The Plot In You, Attila, Drowning Pool, Snot, Sleep Theory, Emmure, Alpha Wolf, Currents, Spite, Bodysnatcher, Carnifex, Suffocation, Catch Your Breath, The Union Underground, Dry Kill Logic, Taproot, Crystal Lake, Signs of the Swarm, Distant, The Browning, 216, A Killer’s Confession, Of Virtue, Until I Wake, Mugshot, The Pretty Wild, Colorblind, Convictions, Swollen Teeth, Bodybox, Big Ass Truck, Silent Theory, Alyxx, Carbonstone, How We Feel, Bittersweet Revenge and Archon Theory will be performing as well.