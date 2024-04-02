Rocklahoma Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Kerry King, Evanescence, Avenged Sevenfold & More

Rocklahoma has announced this year”s lineup will feature performances from Kerry King, Evanescence, Avenged Sevenfold and others. The event will take place on August 30 through September 1 at Rockin Red Dirt Ranch in Pryor, Oklahoma. For more information and tickets visit rocklahoma.com. Also performing are the rock and metal bands Halestorm, Mastodon, Anthrax, Skillet, Clutch, Nothing More, Coal Chamber, Tom Keifer and many more

Disturbed, Winger, Faster Pussycat, Vixen, The Warning, The Pilot In You, BadFlower, Holy Wars, Any Given Sin, Des Rocs, Another Day Dawns, Eva Under Fire, Atomic Punks, Set It Off, OxyMorrons, Austin Meade and others will be performing as well.

In other exciting developments for the festival, Danny Wimmer Presents has acquired Rocklahoma and will continue to work with the original Rocklahoma creators Pryor Creek Music Festivals.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvardo