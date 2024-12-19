Judas Priest’s Rob Halford Joins Alice Cooper On New Video For “My Christmas List”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 19th, 2024 - 2:53 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, Judas Priest’s Rob Halford and Alice Cooper with singer and songwriter Brandon Jenner have teamed up for the children’s holiday song, “My Christmas List” and a new animated lyric video for the track that has been released. The tune consists of a joyous rock-and-roll vibe with a shared vocal effort from the three singers.

The best part is hearing Halford singing with so much passion and professionalism, while Cooper and Jenner shake the background with delightful harmonies. As for the music video, each charming and animated scene features Cooper delivering a happy and positive holiday message for all the kids who are listening to the “My Christmas List.”

Dana Kamide, who the music for the song, can be found on the Rock for Children debut album, Solid Rock Revival. Cooper has previously another fun song from the album, “Freewheelin,’” featuring Alice alongside his daughter Calico Cooper and Slash.

Rock for Children is a music collective featuring Alice, Calico, Kamide, Sharon Aguilar-Kamide, Ms. Meka Nism, Recker Eans, Conrad Varela, John David Williams and Rubén Salas. The Solid Rock Revival LP, which benefits the Norelli Family Foundation ( and Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers in Arizona, is nominated for Best Children’s Music Album at the upcoming 2025 Grammy Awards.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat