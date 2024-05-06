Dee Snider Joins Bret Michaels For Live Performances Of Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It” and “I Wanna Rock”, AC/DC’s “Highway To Hell” & Poison’s “Nothin’ But A Good Time”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 6th, 2024 - 4:09 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, on May 5 Dee Snider joined Bret Michaels on stage at the M3 Rock Festival at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland to perform Twisted Sister‘s “We’re Not Gonna Take It” and “I Wanna Rock”, AC/DC’s “Highway To Hell” and Poison’s “Nothin’ But A Good Time.”

Nearly a year and a half after Twisted Sister’s one off onstage reunion at the Metal Hall Of Fame in Agoura Hills, California, Snider was asked by The Hook Rocks! podcast if he and the rest of the band would consider coming back together for special performances.

The singer said: “As a result of all the bands retiring and dying, the offers get bigger and bigger for the holdouts to come back. And we retired in 2016, I think it was. So we’re on eight years now of not playing, with no intention of coming back. But my father, he says, ‘Everything before the word ‘but’ is bullshit — but at some point, you’ve gotta say, ‘Well, how can I say no to that?'”

Twisted Sister‘s original run ended in the late ’80s but the band publicly reunited in November 2001 to top the bill of New York Steel, a hard-rock benefit concert to raise money for the New York Police And Fire Widows’s And Children’s Benefit Fund.