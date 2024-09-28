Marilyn Manson Announces New Album One Assassination Under God – Chapter 1 For November 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Sacrilegious”

Home News Hunter Graham September 28th, 2024 - 10:16 PM

Photo credit: Owen Ela

Notorious American shock rock superstar Marilyn Manson has announced that pre-orders are now open for his upcoming album One Assassination Under God – Chapter 1, set to be released on November 22nd via Nuclear Blast. Returning after a nearly 4 year hiatus following a dramatic scandal involving his former girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood. The announcement is accompanied by the release of the single “Sacrilegious” and its associated video, both of which deliver on Manson’s signature dark, surrealist motif. The song is the third single from the album, following “As Sick As the Secrets Within” and “Raise the Red Flag,” each contributing in its own way to the album’s sinister, contemplative aura.

“Sacrilegious” marks a return to Manson’s early macabre rock roots, merged with techno-gothic elements to create a vibrant dance track shrouded in melancholy and horror. The song’s hook, where Manson demonically hisses, “Let’s get evil, I’m feeling sacrilegious,” along with the driving dark-synth beat, is reminiscent of classics like “The Beautiful People.” It establishes that Manson has mastered the formula for his iconic sound and can effortlessly weave it into new material that still feels fresh.

The video remains faithful to Manson’s roots as well, presenting his characteristic sinister presence as the band performs in black and white, surrounded by religious iconography, while a subdued yet enthralling Manson draws you in like a cult figure. Unlike his previous video work, there is a notable absence in the video of the bizarre and shocking elements that are characteristic of Manson’s visual aesthetic. This, however, works in the track’s favor, as we are presented with a more mature Manson—one who is more confident in captivating us with his voice rather than appalling us with absurdist imagery.

The album as a whole marks a significant shift in Manson’s artistic direction—from a nightmarish court jester mocking society to the menacing herald of a ghoulish shadow cult bent on world domination. It maintains everything that worked in his past material while incorporating smoother, more melodic elements, giving the songs a polished insidiousness that sets the album apart from the rest of his discography.

Watch the full video for “Sacrilegious” below, as well as a complete track list for One Assassination Under God – Chapter 1 :

One Assassination Under God – Chapter 1 Track List:

1. One Assassination Under God

2. No Funeral Without Applause

3. Nod If You Understand

4. As Sick As The Secrets Within

5. Sacrilegious

6. Death Is Not A Costume

7. Meet Me In Purgatory

8. Raise The Red Flag

9. Sacrifice Of The Mass