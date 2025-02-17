Bruce Dickinson Joins Pantera On Stage For Performance Of “Walk” During Paris Show

Home News Juliet Paiz February 17th, 2025 - 3:02 PM

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

According to Blabber Mouth, Paris metalheads got the surprise of a lifetime when Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson joined Pantera on stage for a performance of their iconic track “Walk”. The energy in the room was off the charts as Dickinson’s powerful voice paired perfectly with Pantera’s signature sound. It was a moment of metal magic, with fans singing along and cheering for the unexpected collaboration.

The performance showcased Dickinson’s versatility as a frontman, proving once again why he’s considered one of the best in the business. Joining Pantera for such a legendary track was no small task, but Dickinson handled it like the true metal star he is, matching the band’s energy. For Pantera, this collaboration added even more weight to their Paris show, making it a night fans will be talking about for years.

This comes at an exciting time for Dickinson and Iron Maiden. Earlier this year, he teased that their 2025 tour will include songs they’ve never played live before. Fans are already trying to guess which deep cuts might make the setlist, and it made fans ecstatic to see what Maiden has up their sleeves.

Meanwhile, Iron Maiden’s bassist Steve Harris recently spoke about the band’s 50th anniversary. He called the milestone “an incredible journey.” With Bruce teaming up with Pantera and Maiden gearing up for a big year, it’s clear these metal icons aren’t slowing down anytime soon!