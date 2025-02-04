LA Recovery Benefit Album Announced For Limited-Time Release Featuring TV On The Radio, HEALTH, The Postal Service & More

Home News Cait Stoddard February 4th, 2025 - 1:18 PM

The Los Angeles fires have been devastating to the communities affected and recovery efforts will take a vast amount of money as the city and its people rebuild. Good Music reached out to friends across the music industry and beyond to put together Good Music To Lift Los Angeles, which is a 90-track benefit compilation with 100 percent of net proceeds going back to impacted communities through California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Recovery Fund and the LA Food Bank.

The album will be available for only 24 hours exclusively on Bandcamp this Friday, February 7, starting at 12 a.m. PT for $20.25. As part of their own fundraising effort, Bandcamp will additionally donate 100 percent of their share of the album’s sales to MusiCares to support those affected by the wildfires. Follow Good Music on Bandcamp for first access to the album at goodmusiccomp.bandcamp.com.

The genre-spanning compilation features previously unreleased recordings including never-before-heard new songs, covers, remixes, live versions and unreleased demos. Artists contributing to the compilation include Dawes, whose members lost their homes in the Eaton Fire, The Postal Service + Death Cab for Cutie with their live cover of Depeche Mode’s “Enjoy the Silence,” R.E.M., Faye Webster, The War on Drugs, MJ Lenderman, Madi Diaz, Modest Mouse, Neko Case, Mac DeMarco, Courtney Barnett, TV on the Radio, Soccer Mommy, Toro Y Moi, Perfume Genius, HEALTH and other acts.

“We only had a few weeks to put this compilation together and are absolutely humbled by the contributions,” notes Good Music co-founder and Brilliant Corners Artist Management partner Jordan Kurland. “Music is a healing force and we hope this collection of songs, in addition to raising much needed recovery funds, provides some solace.”

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford