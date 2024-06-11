HFStival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, Incubus & More

Home News Cait Stoddard June 11th, 2024 - 2:10 PM

According to consequence.net, The music festival HFStival will be returning to Washington, D.C. in September. The iconic alt rock festival has been revived as a one day event that will taking place on Saturday, September 21 at Nationals Park. The event will be featuring performances from The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, Incubus and more.

Tickets to HFStival 2024 will be distributed through a lottery, which fans can sign up for through Sunday, June 16. Ticket prices range between $250 and $150 depending on seat location.

In other news The Postal Service will be having a busy year with performing at music festivals, Death Cab For Cutie has finished touring The Postal Service and Incubus will be busy with their upcoming summer tour.

The lineup features a double dose of Ben Gibbard, whose bands The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie will perform their albums Give Up and Transatlanticism, respectively. Other confirmed acts include Bush, Garbage, Jimmy Eat World, Violent Femmes, Girl Talk, Filter, Tonic, and Lit.

Organized by the alt rock radio station WHFS, the original HFStival ran between 1990 and 2006. At its peak, it was the largest music festival on the east coast, drawing up to 90,000 attendees annually, with lineups headlined by the likes of Rage Against the Machine, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Foo Fighters, Green Day and Eminem.

