Perfume Genius Announces New Album Glory For March 2025 Release & North American Tour Dates

Today, Perfume Genius has announced that his new album, Glory, will be coming out March 28. on the long-time label home Matador Records. Glory was produced by Blake Mills and marks the 7th studio album in the artist‘s immaculate body of work. On Glory, Perfume Genius re-teams with long-time producer Blake Mills and keyboardist and co-writer Alan Wyffels .

The album contains themes that the singer has wrestled with artistically throughout his career. Themes of the body. decay, domesticity and love. There is also a return of some of Perfume Genius‘s characters including Jason. But Glory is written from a new vantage point where one is left to contend with all that has happened but also has to learn to live in a still and uncharted place.

Perfume Genius has also announced an extensive North American tour in support of the album. The shows kick off in Healdsburg at Little Saint on May 12 and wraps up on June 27, at Revolution Hall in Portland, OR. Highlights include The Fillmore in San Francisco on May 13, the Brooklyn Paramount on June 10 and the Showbox in Seattle on June 26.

The artist presale started on January 16th, at 10 a.m. local time and the public onsale takes place on January 17, at 10 a.m. local time. Sign up for presale access and get tickets at perfumegenius.org.

Glory Track List

It’s a Mirror No Front Teeth (feat. Aldous Harding) Clean Heart Me & Angel Left For Tomorrow Full On Capezio Dion In a Row Hanging Out Glory

Glory Tour Dates

5/12/25 – Little Saint – Healdsburg, CA

5/13/25 – The Fillmore – San Francisco, CA

5/16/25 – Kilby Court Block Party – Salt Lake City, UT

5/24/25 – C6 Fest – Sao Paulo, BR

5/30/25 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

5/31/25 – 191 Toole – Tucson, AZ

6/2/25 – Emo’s – Austin, TX

6/3/25 – The Studio at The Factory – Dallas, TX

6/5/25 – Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA

6/6/25 – Haw River Ballroom – Saxapahaw, NC

6/7/25 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC

6/8/25 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA

6/10/25 – Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY

6/12/25 – Royale – Boston, MA

6/13/25 – Electric City – Buffalo, NY

6/14/25 – The Concert Hall – Toronto, ON

6/15/25 – Globe Iron — Cleveland, OH

6/17/25 – The Vic Theatre – Chicago, IL

6/18/25 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

6/19/25 – The Truman – Kansas City, MO

6/21/25 – Gothic Theatre – Denver, CO

6/23/25 – Treefort Music Hall – Boise, ID

6/26/25 – The Showbox – Seattle, WA

6/27/25 – Revolution Hall – Portland, OR

Photo Credit: Owen Ela