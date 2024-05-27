The War On Drugs Cover Bruce Springsteen’s “Dry Lightning” & “Highway 29”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 27th, 2024 - 4:05 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

According to stereogum.com, on May 23 The War On Drugs covered two songs by Bruce Springsteen in honor of Ivor Novello Awards ceremony, which celebrates creative excellence in songwriting and screen composition. The band‘s Adam Granduciel delivered new recordings of “Dry Lightning” and “Highway 29,” which are from Springsteen’s 1995 acoustic album The Ghost Of Tom Joad.

Both tracks feature a signature dreamy heartland rock style that would sound right at home on I Don’t Live Here Anymore. Sadly, both songs are Amazon Music exclusives and if people have access to that service, people can hear both tracks. There are also a behind the scenes YouTube video about the covers of “Dry Lightning” and “Highway 29.”

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer