Noise Pop Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Soccer Mommy, Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn, Mercury Rev & More

Noise Pop has announced its exciting 2025 lineup, bringing an eclectic mix of indie, electronic, and experimental artists to stages across San Francisco. Known for its dedication to spotlighting both established acts and emerging talent, the festival will feature Soccer Mommy, Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn, Mercury Rev, and many more, promising an unforgettable week of music and art.

Brooklyn Vegan reports that the festival is set to begin on February 20th, 2025 and continue until March 2nd.

Headlining the festival is Soccer Mommy, the indie-rock project led by Sophie Allison, who has garnered acclaim for her introspective lyrics and guitar-driven sound. Fans can expect highlights from her recent releases, as well as fan-favorite tracks that have made her a staple in the indie scene. Joining her is the genre-blending duo Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn, whose innovative fusion of electronic, jazz, and R&B offers a fresh sound that has captivated audiences and critics alike. Their live performance is expected to be a dynamic experience filled with lush, atmospheric arrangements.

Also featured on the lineup is Mercury Rev, the legendary experimental rock band known for their cinematic and ethereal soundscapes. Their presence adds a nostalgic yet avant-garde edge to the festival. Other acts include a wide array of indie and electronic musicians, creating a diverse lineup that appeals to music lovers across genres.

Noise Pop 2025 will also offer visual art exhibitions, film screenings, and interactive events throughout the city, allowing attendees to experience San Francisco’s vibrant arts scene. Tickets are on sale now, with early-bird packages available for a limited time.

Just before the festival begins, Soccer Mommy plans to play at Thalia Hall in Chicago, IL on February 6th, 2025.

Photo credit: Nicole Ditt