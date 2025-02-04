Waxahatchee Shares Vivid New Single “Mud” Featuring MJ Lenderman & Spencer Tweedy

Home News Cait Stoddard February 4th, 2025 - 12:37 PM

Today, Waxahatchee has released the lively new single, “Mud,” which is an outtake from the Tigers Blood sessions. The song follows the release of the acclaimed “Much Ado About Nothing” single and the artist’s Grammy nominated album, Tigers Blood, which is out now on ANTI- Records. As a whole, “Mud” is wonderful by how the instrumentation brings a lovely country and pop vibe, while Waxahatchee bittersweetly sings out the beautiful lyrics.

In other news, the singer will continue to tour in support of Tigers Blood this year, with newly announced tour dates at Outlaw Fest with Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan and Sheryl Crow in September. Also, the previously announced show Waxahatchee curated at Willie Nelson’s Luck Ranch on March 14, will feature Lucinda Williams and her band, Futurebirds, Bill Callahan and other acts.

Presale tickets for Outlaw Fest go on sale today at 10 a.m. local time, with general on sale starting on February 7, at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will be available at waxahatchee.com/shows.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer