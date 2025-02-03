Dawes Shows Love to Los Angeles With Their Grammy Performance of Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.” Featuring Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, St. Vincent, John Legend, and Sheryl Crow

Home News Michelle Grisales February 3rd, 2025 - 7:07 PM

Photo credit: Brett Padelford

The California rock band, Dawes honors Los Angeles during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards by performing a cover of “I Love L.A.” alongside artists Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, John Legend, Sheryl Crow, and St. Vincent. This adds Dawes to a list of other grand artists that have headlined the Grammys such as Beyonce, Prince and Elton John.

The cover of the classic ode by Randy Newman is to represent the recent tragedies in Los Angeles with the devastating and damaging wildfires. This exclusive version is available everywhere now and the proceeds will go towards the Recording Academy and MusiCares’ Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort to Support Music Professionals.

Co-founders Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith also experienced loss with the fire’s unimagined destruction. Taylor lost his studio and a majority of the music gear and equipment while Griffin lost his home. Despite their personal losses, they’ve remained actively supportive with various performances toward MusiCares.

They performed at the recent FireAid benefit concert at the Los Angeles Kia Forum and were joined by Stephen Stills and Mike Campbell to perform “For What It’s Worth,” by Buffalo Springfield. They also made an appearance on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform a special version of a song from their 2011 album, Nothing Is Wrong, titled “Time Spent in Los Angeles.” They also embraced Stills’ longtime friend and partner, Graham Nash for a rendition of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s “Teach Your Children,” that had the audience singing along.

Their exclusive cover follows their release last year of their ninth studio album, Oh Brother that recognizes the 15 years spent growing a musical relationship. The superb and began their tour for their ninth album in fall of last year and will resume on April 9th at New York’s Bearsville Theatre in Woodstock. On March 6th, there will be a collaborative tour of seeing MC Taylor and Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith performing onstage with songs from each artist’s catalog.