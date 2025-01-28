Modest Mouse Announce Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 28th, 2025 - 2:30 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Modest Mouse have announced a 2025 North American tour that is set for June and July. The band will start the tour on June 9, in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, with stops in New Orleans, Cleveland, Kansas City and other cities. The tour also includes appearances at the music festivals Bonnaroo and Zootown Music Festival.

Tickets for all shows go on sale January 31, at 10 a.m. local time, with a fan club presale starting on January 29, at 10 a.m. local time.

According to consequence.net, back in April of 2024, Modest Mouse frontman Isaac Brock mentioned that he had recorded enough songs for a new album, which at the time he said could be released this spring. If so, the band will have new material to debut this summer.

Modest MOuse Tour Dates

6/9 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues Orlando

6/10 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

6/11 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

6/13 – Asheville, NC – Asheville Yards Amphitheater

6/14 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo 2025

6/15 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

6/17 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

6/18 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

6/19 – Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

6/20 – Cleveland, OH – TempleLive Cleveland Masonic

6/21 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

6/23 – West Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

6/24 – Kansas City, MO – Grinders KC

6/25 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

6/27 – Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheater

6/28 – Ogden, UT – Ogden Amphitheater

6/29 – Boise, ID – Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

7/2 – Calgary, AB – Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

7/3 – Edmonton, AB – Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

7/4- 5 – Missoula, MT – Zootown Music Festival 2025

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock