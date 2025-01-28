TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe Announces New Solo Album Thee Black Boltz For April 2025 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Drop”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 28th, 2025 - 12:53 PM

Today, Tunde Adebimpe, the multi-hyphenate talent and critically acclaimed lead singer of the renowned band TV On The Radio, has announced his long awaited debut solo album, Thee Black Boltz, will be released on April 18, through Sub Pop Records. Showcasing unique voice and visionary soundscapes, Thee Black Boltz is a nod to Adebimpe’s propensity to write and sing about the human condition in all its forms, under all its stressors, both big and small.

Also, Adebimpe has shared the album’s vivid and introspective “Drop,” which is produced by Jahphet Landis. The song begins with beatboxing before its lyrics question: “ But will I feel it when I drop? / Restless hours / The ticking of a clock / On my life / And my life’s just a dot / On a timeline / And my soul / Is fading tonight.”

Thee Black Boltz is not a TV On The Radio album. But in a lot of ways, the excitement of doing something on his own for the first time ignited a similar spark in him as during the early TV On The Radio days. The songwriting process is the same, Adebimpe says but with his TVOTR bandmates, Adebimpe knows he does not always have to complete his ideas.

“I’ve been doing this thing with this group of people for so long, that I can just have a vague sketch of a concept and I know Jaleel or Kyp will have five brilliant ideas on where it can go. But for Thee Black Boltz, I didn’t have that scaffolding to hang on. That was both terrifying and exhilarating.” said Adebimpe.

Thee Black Boltz Track List

1. Thee Black Boltz

2. Magnetic

3. Ate The Moon

4. Pinstack

5. Drop

6. ILY

7. The Most

8. God Knows

9. Blue

10. Somebody New

11. Streetlight Nuevo

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford