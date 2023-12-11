Mad Cool Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Dua Lipa, Bring Me The Horizon, Pearl Jam & More

Home News Cait Stoddard December 11th, 2023 - 1:30 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

According to nme.com, the music festival Mad Cool has announced next year’s lineup which will feature Dua Lipa, Bring Me The Horizon, Pearl Jam and more as the headlining acts for the event. Things will kick off on July 10 and 13 at the Villaverde site in Madrid.The music festival’s announcement follows the release of Lipa’s song “Houdini,” which is the lead single from the artist’s upcoming third studio album and Mad Cool will be Lipa’s second time performing at the festival.

Also performing will be The Smashing Pumpkins, Garbage, Janelle Monáe, Nothing But Thieves, Tom Odell, Greta Van Fleet, Keane, Michael Kiwanuka, Larkin Poe, Sum 41, Jessie Ware, Tom Morello, Rage Against The Machine, Audioslave and many more.

Soccer Mommy, Sofi Tukker, Black Honey, Blanco White, The Breeders, UnknownMortal Orchestra, Alvvays, The Gaslight Anthem, Avril Lavigne and others will be performing as well.

Pre sale four day passes for by will be available on Demeber 11 while the general four day pass sale will start on December 15 by visiting madcoolfestival.es.

