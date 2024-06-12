Iggy Pop Reunites With Nick Zinner, Matt Sweeny & More To Perform Stooges Songs For First Time In 11 Years

Home News Collin Herron June 12th, 2024 - 9:10 AM

In 2009, Iggy Pop reunited with some of the surviving members of the Stooges, his classic proto-punk band. They toured heavily, released a couple more albums, and went into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. After the deaths of Ron Asheton, Scott Asheton, Steve Mackay the reunion tour came to a stop. The band hasn’t played live since 2013 but that changed last weekend. On Saturday, Iggy Pop was high up on the bill at No Values, the punk-centric Goldenvoice festival in Pomona. This was a one-off set for Iggy Pop. Stereogum.com states that he had a different all-star backing band that included Yeah Yeah Yeahs guitarist Nick Zinner, Chavez frontman and freelance guitar hero Matt Sweeney, the Armed’s Uriah Hackney, Las Nubes leader Ale Campos, multi-instrumentalists Joan As Police Woman and Pam Amsterdam, and jazz trombonist Corey D. King.

At No Values, Iggy Pop only sang two of his songs, and both are classics: “Lust For Life” and “The Passenger.” The rest of the bill was given over entirely to Stooges tracks, including a few, like “1970” and “I Got A Right,” that Pop hadn’t performed at his solo shows in decades. Iggy Pop also joined Slash on collaborative cover of Lightnin’ Hopkins’ “Awful Dream”. According to mxdwn.com, Iggy’s voice fits like a glove over this track. It’s deep, it’s concerned, it’s worn, it’s perfect. For a blues song in 2024, this one shamelessly hits the nail on the head.

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock