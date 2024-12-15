Glass Animals Shares Performance Video “A Tear In Space (Live At The Gorge)”

Home News Sydney Cook December 15th, 2024 - 5:44 PM

Glass Animals wrapped up their monumental “Tour of Earth” with a performance at The Gorge in Washington, playing to 30,000 fans. Known for its breathtaking views, The Gorge set the perfect stage for the band to record the live version of “A Tear in Space (Airlock)” from their fourth studio album, I Love You So F**ing Much. Lead singer and songwriter Dave Bayley described the venue as “a remote, alien landscape,” which felt like a real-life movie set.

After taking their show across North America, Europe, the UK and Australia, Glass Animals wrapped up their tour with two sold-out shows at the Sydney Opera House. Through their performances at Madison Square Garden, the Kia Forum and Red Rocks, the band shared their message of love during challenging times to hundreds of thousands of fans around the world.

Love You So F**ing Much dives deep into love and all its forms — Dave Bayley initially set out to write a space-themed record but ended up focusing on the universal power of love, capturing everything from first crushes to heartbreak. The album has already racked up over a quarter of a billion streams and cemented Glass Animals as one of the UK’s biggest bands.

Following their global success, Glass Animals recently performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and released a short film with VEVO, while continuing to share their message of connection and love with fans worldwide.

Watch Glass Animals perform “A Tear in Space (Airlock)” at The Gorge below.