Justice Announces Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates

On the heels of earning two Grammy Award nominations for Hyperdrama, French electronic standard-bearers Justice have unveiled a new leg of U.S. tour dates for 2025, which extends their rapturously received Justice: Live Tour into a new year. Kicking off with a headline slot at CRSSD Festival in San Diego on March 1-2, the eight date run includes a topline slots at Kilby Block Party, M3F Festival and Estereo Picnic amid their own headline shows in Dallas, Austin, San Francisco, Santa Barbara and Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Dec 6, at 10 a.m. local time, with an artist presale on Thursday, Dec 5, from 10a.m.-10p.m. local time. For tickets and more information, click here.

The announcement comes just after the band’s stunning live production took the honors for “Best International Tour” at this year’s NRJ Awards, cementing the tour’s unimpeachable reputation that has only grown since its debut headlining the Outdoor Stage at 2024’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and closing out this year with a pair of massive sold out shows at Paris’s Accor Arena.

Hyperdrama, the duo’s first album in eight years, features the single “Neverender (with Tame Impala,)” which one of two collaborations with Kevin Parker and twelve additional songs that play host to a panoply of esteemed, handpicked collaborators including Thundercat, Miguel, The Flints, Rimon, and Connan Mockasin.

Justice: Live Tour Dates

3/1-2 – CRSSD Festival – San Diego, CA

3/5 – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Dallas, TX

3/6 – Moody Center – Austin, TX

3/7-8 – M3F Festival – Phoenix, AZ

5/18 – Kilby Block Party – Salt Lake City, UT

5/21 – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – San Francisco, CA

5/23 – Santa Barbara Bowl – Santa Barbara, CA

5/25 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO