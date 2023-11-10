Alanis Morissette Announces Summer 2024 Tour Dates With Joan Jett

Home News Caroline Carvalho November 10th, 2023 - 6:52 PM

According to Pitchfork, Alanis Morissette announces summer 2024 tour dates which will also include Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Morgan Wade. The journey of the Triple Moon Tour commences in June of the following year, commencing in the city of Phoenix, Arizona. It will traverse the expanse of the United States, briefly venturing into the neighboring country of Canada, before ending in a grand finale in Inglewood, California, in the month of August.

Morissette teamed up with Foo Fighters during the summer on Saturday, July 29 2023 at Fuji Rock, where they delivered a captivating rendition of Sinéad O’Connor’s “Mandinka” which is from her 1987 debut album The Lion And The Cobra. Morissette and Dave Grohl have graced the stage together before, as they joined forces during the Taylor Hawkins tribute shows in the previous year. It’s worth noting that prior to Hawkins joining the Foo Fighters, he served as Morissette’s drummer.

Watch Alanis Morissette on The Triple Moon Tour Live Dates:

06/09 – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre – Phoenix, AZ

06/12 – Moody Center – Austin, TX

06/14 – Dos Equis Pavilion – Dallas, TX

06/16 – Cynthia Woods Mitchell – Houston, TX

06/19 – Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL

06/20 – Ithink Financial Amphitheatre – West Palm Beach – FL

06/22 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, GA

06/23 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

06/26 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC

06/27 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek – Raleigh, NC

06/29 – Merriweather Post Pavilion – Columbia, MD

07/02 – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion – Camden, NJ

07/03 – PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ

07/05 – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts – Bethel, NY

07/06 – Xfinity Theatre – Hartford, CT

07/09 – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY

07/13 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON

07/16 – Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkston, MI

07/17 – Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH

07/23 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Marylan Heights

07/24 – Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH

07/27 – Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN

07/28 – American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Milwaukee, WI

07/31 – Ball Arena – Denver, CO

08/01 – Usana Amphitheatre – Salt Lake City, UT

08/03 – White River Amphitheater – Auburn, WA

08/04 – Moda Center – Portland, OR

08/07 – Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View

08/08 – Acrisure Arena – Palm Springs, CA

08/10 – Kia Forum – Inglewood, CA