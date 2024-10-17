Kings Of Leon Share New Video For “M Television”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 17th, 2024 - 12:57 PM

Today, Kings of Leon has released the music video for their fan-favorite track, “M Television.” The video is a celebration of the band‘s Can We Please Have Fun tour and features behind-the-scenes footage, which features the touring crew and fans. This video is a special treat to thank the fans for their support and highlight the band‘s shared memories of the tour.

Each night of the tour provided an epic night of rock music, with some of Kings of Leon‘s classic hits and new material from their critically acclaimed album .Can We Please Have Fun, released through Capitol Records. The album debuted on the Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Currente Albums Sales, Indie Store Album Sales and Vinyl Albums Chart.

Since their debut in 2003, Caleb (guitar/vocals,) Nathan (drums,) Jared (bass) and Matthew Followill (guitar) has released the albums, Youth & Young Manhood (2003,) Aha Shake Heartbreak (2004,) Because of the Times (2007,) Only by the Night (2008,) Come Around Sundown (2010,) Mechanical Bull (2013), WALLS (2016) and When You See Yourself (2021.)