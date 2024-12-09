Hellfest Announce 2025 Lineup Featuring Korn, Linkin Park, HEALTH & More

Home News Cait Stoddard December 9th, 2024 - 1:17 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, today, it was announced that Korn, Linkin Park, HEALTH and other musical acts will be headlining the 2025 installment of Hellfest, which is set to take place on June 19-22, 2025 in Clisson, France. Hellfest is an annual open-air festival and one of the biggest metal festivals in all of Europe. For tickets and more information, visit Viagogo.

Also performing at the event will be Sex Pistols, The Damned, Turnstile, Knocked Loose, Dentaram, Russian Circles, Jerry Cantrell, Jinjer, Exodus, Judas Priest, Dream Theater, Falling In Reverse, A Day To Remember, Electric Callboy, Muse, Scorpions, Refused, artists and other bands.

After canceling the 2020 and 2021 installments due to the ongoing pandemic, Hellfest returned in 2022 and was held over two weekends, with seven days of performances from many of the biggest metal and hard rock acts in the world. In 2023, the event moved to a four day format to welcome more than 200 bands on the six stages of the festival.

Hellfest, which drew 180,000 people in 2019, generally features a lineup which is 90 percent made up of international acts and 20 percent of spectators coming from abroad. In the heart of the festival, the Hell City Square offers a walk into partner booths, a gallery of exhibitors and a huge metal market, with a decoration worthy of the greatest science fiction movies.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock