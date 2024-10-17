HEALTH Surprise Release Extended Version Of RAT WARS Including New Single “Free To Die” Featuring Filter

Home News Cait Stoddard October 17th, 2024 - 12:05 PM

According to stereogum.com, back in 2023 HEALTH released their latest album, Rat Wars, and now, the industrial noise-rock band has released an expanded version of that record, which features a brand new collaboration with Filter called “Free To Die.” Along with the song,” Rat Wars Ultra Edition has the previously released “Ashamed” with Lauren Mayberry, “The Drain” with Bad Omens and Swarm and a cover of Deftones’ “Be Quiet And Drive (Far Away).”

As for the music, ” Free To Die” is fabulous by how the instrumentation brings a face-smack industrial rock vibe, while the vocal performances dazzles the ears with raw and honest emotions. HEALTH‘s and Filter‘s musical chemistry is wonderful because the vocal pitches become more melodic and harmonic on this lovely composition.

Rat Wars Ultra Edition Track List

Demigods Future Of Hell Hateful Of All Else Cracked Metal Unloved Children Of Sorrow Sicko Ashamed (Of Being Born) DSM-V Don’t Try

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarette