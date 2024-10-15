Jerry Cantrell Announces Winter & Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates With Filter

Home News Cait Stoddard October 15th, 2024 - 3:25 PM

Jerry Cantrell’s new album, I Want Blood, arrives on October 18, and to help celebrate the upcoming album, the musician has announced a North American tour of the same name. The trek kicks off on January 31, in Niagara Falls and makes its way across the country before concluding in Cantrell’s home state of Washington.

Tickets go onsale October 18, at 10 a.m. local time, with an exclusive artist presale starting October 16, at 10 a.m. For tickets and more information, visit jerrycantrell.com/tour. The rock band Filter will be the supporting act for all tour dates dates.

I Want Blood was recorded at Joe Barresi’s JHOC Studio in Pasadena, Californnia and features contributions from Duff McKagan (Guns N’Roses,) Mike Bordin (Faith No More,) Robert Trujillo (Metallica,) Greg Puciato (Better Lovers, ex-Dillinger Escape Plan,) Gil Sharone (Team Sleep, Stolen Babies) and Lola Colette.

I Want Blood Tour Dates

2024 Tour Dates

10/17 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s

11/8 – Huechuraba, Chile – Fauna Primavera

11/10 – Comuna 15, Argentina – C Complejo Art Media

11/12 – São Paulo, Brazil – Audio

2025 Tour Dates

1/31 – Niagara Falls, ON – Fallsview Casino Resort *

2/1 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom *

2/2 – Portland, ME – Aura *

2/4 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston *

2/5 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza *

2/7 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore – Silver Spring *

2/8 – Bensalem, PA – Parx Xcite Center *

2/11 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount *

2/12 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa *

2/14 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz *

2/15 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre *

2/16 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom *

2/18 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone *

2/19 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Egyptian Room at Old National Centre *

2/22 – St. Louis, MO – The Hawthorn *

2/23 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre *

2/25 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater *

2/26 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston *

2/27 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre *

3/1 – Mesa, AZ – The Nile Theater *

3/2 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues Las Vegas *

3/4 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco *

3/5 – Ventura, CA – The Majestic Ventura Theater *

3/7 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory – Spokane *

3/8 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom *

3/9 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre *

* = w/ Filter

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat