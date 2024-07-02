Mr. Bungle Joined By Sepultura’s Andreas Kisser For Performance Of “Territory” During Hellfest Set

Home News Cait Stoddard July 2nd, 2024 - 12:37 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, On June 29 Sepultura’s Andreas Kisser joined Mr. Bungle on stage during the band’s set at Hellfest in Clisson, France to perform Sepultura’s classic song “Territory.” Mr. Bungle’s current lineup consists of original members Trevor Dunn, Mike Patton and Trey Spruance, along with Anthrax‘s Scott Ian and Slayer‘sDave Lombardo.

On another note, Patton and Korn’s singer Jonathan Davis were the featured guests on the song “Lookaway” which appeared on Sepultura’s classic 1996 album, “Roots.” The song was certified gold in 2005 by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) for U.S. shipments in excess of 500,000 copies.

