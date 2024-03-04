The Damned Announce Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Rashmika Vinakota March 4th, 2024 - 7:16 AM

The Damned at The Belasco Theater

English punk rock band The Damned announce their 2024 U.S tour dates for May and June

Band members David Vanian, Captain Sensible, Rat Scabies and Paul Gray will play shows across the United States which will be the first time this line-up has played together since 1989. The band opens in Toronto, Canada and will finish up in Portland, Oregon.

Rat Scabies will be joining the band for their 2024 tours, festivals and more.

On their tour, audiences can expect songs from their 80’s line-up which includes Machine Gun Etiquette, The Black Album and Strawberries and fan-favorite tracks like “Neat Neat Neat”, “New Rose” and more.

The Damned also released their 12th studio album Darkedelic earlier this year, making the Top 10 in UK Albums Chart, nearly 47 years after the release of their debut album Damned Damned Damned.

Following the band’s formation in 1976, The Damned became the first UK punk rock band to release a single “New Rose” and an album Damned Damned Damned. With 12 studio albums and multiple UK chart singles, the band is a pioneer who emerged from the London punk scene earning a wide audience. Their dark lyrics and Dave Vanian’s rich baritone vocals also catapulted The Damned to the forefront of the Goth-Rock Genre. The Damned of today defy any categorisation and the ease of which songs from all phases of their career fit together in this ground-breaking spectacle is absolute proof.

The Damned’s current members consist of Dave Vanian on vocals, Captain Sensible on guitar, Rat Scabies on drums, Paul Gray on bass and Monty Oxymoron on keyboards.