Jinjer Announces New Album Duél For February 2025 Release, Shares New Video For “Kafka”

Hunter Graham October 24th, 2024 - 6:19 AM

Progressive metal juggernauts Jinjer have officially announced the release of their highly anticipated fifth studio album, Duél, set to drop on February 7, 2025, via Napalm Records. Known for their heavy technical grooves, blistering progressive passages and the iconic vocals of frontwoman Tatiana Shmayluk, Jinjer’s latest effort promises to push the boundaries of modern metal even further. Following the success of their chart-topping 2021 album Wallflowers, Duél is shaping up to be a brutal, yet sophisticated addition to their discography.

As part of the album’s rollout, Jinjer has unleashed their new single “Kafka,” a track that perfectly embodies the evolving sound of the band. The song starts slow and heavy, with Shmayluk’s angelic vocals cutting through the brooding atmosphere before giving way to her vicious growls. Lyrically, “Kafka” explores the often surreal and brutal experience of being an artist, drawing parallels to the absurdity and existential anxiety found in Franz Kafka’s literary works.

The accompanying lyric video for “Kafka” provides a visceral visual experience, matching the dark themes and haunting melodies of the track. The minimalistic yet intense visual style amplifies the song’s emotional weight, capturing the raw energy of the band’s performance and lyrical storytelling.

With Duél, Jinjer is poised to cement their place as one of the most innovative forces in the modern metal scene, offering fans both the relentless aggression they’ve come to expect and a bold evolution in their sound.

Watch the lyric video for “Kafka” below:

See the full track list for Duél and pre-order your copy here: