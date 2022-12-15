France Hellfest Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring KISS, Iron Maiden, Slipknot and More

Home News Bailey DeSchutter December 15th, 2022 - 5:59 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

2023’s edition of Hellfest will definitely be one hell of a time. Being held in Clisson, France, Hellfest is set to happen June 15-18, 2023. Some of the epic headliners that have been announced are KISS (who also performed at this year’s Hell & Heaven Metal Fest), Motley Crue, Iron Maiden, and Slipknot.

A lot of the headlining bands will have a busy 2023. Motley Crue is set to go on tour summer 2023, while Iron Maiden is slated for the Sweden Rock Festival in 2023 as well. Slipknot will be playing at Knotfest Japan (along with Korn).

There is a great lineup of other artists supporting the headliners as well, including Def Leppard (who are also going on tour with Motley Crue in 2023), the star-filled Hollywood Vampies, and Pantera. The festival will boast over 200 artists across six different stages.

Hellfest was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which was for the best with the 2019 festival bringing in 180,000 attendees according to Blabbermouth. The festival made a strong comeback for 2022 that had some of the biggest names in rock and metal perform, like Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, Judas Priest, and Korn. The 2023 festival’s format has some changes, with it beind held over four days instead of over two weekends like it had in 2022. Aside from awesome live performances, there will also be the opportunity to walk into partner booths and a gallery of exhibitors and a giant metal market all in Hell City Square.

Tickets have not been put on sale yet, but will likely be able to be purchased off the festival’s website.

