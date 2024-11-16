Nicki Minaj and The Late Juice WRLD Release “All Girls Are The Same 2 (Insecure)”

Home News Chloe Baxter November 16th, 2024 - 7:24 PM

On November 15, 2024, the music world received a long-awaited collaboration between the late Juice WRLD and Nicki Minaj with the release of “All Girls Are the Same 2 (Insecure).”

This song marks the never-before-heard sequel to Juice WRLD’s breakout hit “All Girls Are the Same,” first released in 2017. The track, a part of Juice WRLD’s ongoing posthumous releases, was produced by Louis Bell, whose past collaborations with Juice include work on Death Race for Love and WRLD ON DRUGS.’

Other recent collaborations with Juice WRLD include “Lace It” with Eminem and Benny Blanco, and “Doomsday”, with Cordae and sampled by Eminem.

“All Girls Are the Same 2 (Insecure)” sees Juice WRLD embracing his evolution as an artist, offering a raw, unfiltered reflection of his rockstar life, echoed by his rare works, “Cavalier” and “Both Ways”. Nicki Minaj complements Juice’s emotionally charged lyrics with her signature verses and melodic touches, creating an infectious, layered sound.

The song opens with Juice’s iconic line “I admit it, another ho got me finished,” but quickly evolves into a more rock-leaning anthem, driven by soaring melodies and a gritty hook.

Nicki, renowned as the first female rapper with the most Billboard 100 albums, makes a lyrical contribution which also holds significance, with her final bars seemingly speaking directly to Juice: “Is there anyway, is there anyway / That you book a different plane and say you’ll stay?”

Her lyrics are similarly thought-provoking in her single, “Last Time I Saw You,” emphasizing her ability to rise up from the challenges she’s faced this year, including cancelling her appearance at Romanian Festival due to safety concerns and her livestreamed drug arrest, which resulted in the cancellation of her Amsterdam show.

Listen to “All Girls Are the Same 2 (Insecure)” here:

Fans of both artists can hear the track now via Grade A Productions and Interscope Records. To celebrate Juice WRLD’s enduring legacy, Juice WRLD Day 2024 will take place on November 30 at Chicago’s United Center, featuring special guest performances and a unique listening experience. Tickets are available here.

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback