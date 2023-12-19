Nicki Minaj Becomes First Female Rapper With The Most Number One Billboard 200 Albums

Home News Didi Onwuanyi December 19th, 2023 - 6:45 PM

Longevity is a word that is not too easy to come by or achieve, especially in the music industry. But when someone comes along and defies the odds of time, they prove to us that the sky really is the limit, and Nicki Minaj is one of these people. According to Fader, Nicki Minaj is now the first female rapper to have three number one albums chart at number one on the Billboard 200 charts after the release of her new album “Pink Friday 2.” H

er previous album that received the number one spot was “Pink Friday” and was released in 2010. The second album was “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded,” which was released in 2012. The numbers following the release of “Pink Friday 2” marked the impact of this album in the music industry and beyond. In its first week, the album sold the equivalent of 228,000 album units accompanied with 169.87 million streams. These numbers propelled Minaj to have one of the biggest sales weeks for a female rapper in this decade.

Riding on the coattails of her groundbreaking success, Minaj has planned a world tour starting in 2024, and it will begin its North American leg in the city of Oakland in March and will end in mid- May. After this, the European leg of the tour will begin. This accomplishment is only a reminder that Nicki’s fingerprint in music is still as powerful as ever, and her longevity is only a testament to her innovations as an artist and performer.

