Nicki Minaj Shares Intimate New Single “Last Time I Saw You”

Cailynn Vanderpool September 2nd, 2023

Nicki Minaj recently shared a new single that’s entitled “Last Time I Saw You”. This single is an intimate new song and is the first look into her upcoming album Pink Friday 2.

Consequence states, “In a statement on her website, Minaj thanked her fans for their continued love and support, and shared how happy she is to finally be releasing the new single. ‘I have not been excited about the release of a song to this extent for maybe… I don’t know, I can’t even tell you, I don’t even remember when!’ she wrote, before hyping up the new album a bit. ‘Please enjoy the song as much as I have enjoyed creating it, and just know that Pink Friday 2 is going to be the best album that’s been released in years!!!’”

The song starts off with a beat on the cymbals and works its way up with synth and drums. This song then shows its true colors when Minaj starts to sing and her lyrics are touching and heartfelt. Minaj’s voice sounds crisp and clear in the recording and sits nicely on the top of the track. The lyrics state, “I wish I’da hugged you tighter the last time that I saw you/ I wish I didn’t waste precious time the night when I called you.” These heartfelt words are carried by Minaj’s singing and with only one rap verse it’s definitely something new. Be sure to take a listen and watch the video below, it’s not a song you should miss!