Juice Wrld and Cordae Release New Eminem Sampled Track “Doomsday”

Home News Zach Monteiro June 24th, 2023 - 5:19 PM

American singer and rapper Cordae has recently had a collaboration between him and Juice Wrld released under Lyrical Lemonade, titled “Doomsday”. This is just one of the many projects that were stashed away by Jarad Anthony Higgins, or Juice Wrld, before his unfortunate passing in 2019.

The song itself features various calls to Eminem’s iconic style, who is a big influence to both Juice Wrld and Cordae. It also features a Dr. Dre type beat. The music video, while not featuring the late artist, features Juice Wrld deepfaked over Cordae when his lyrics play, utilizing the lighting and chaotic elements of the music video to seamlessly transition between the two rappers.

Posthumous songs and music videos as a whole are in an area where they must be handled respectfully. Fortunately, “Doomsday” seems to have had much care put into the production of its music video. According to Consequence, Juice Wrld and Cordae had been longtime friends who had been working on the song and video for quite some time.

After the music video ends, viewers are shown some behind-the-scenes footage of Juice Wrld and Cordae discussing plans for their song. Juice Wrld even explained some plans he had in mind, and although Cordae ended up going in a different direction for the video, he and Lyrical Lemonade did include some clips of what Juice Wrld’s premise could have looked like.