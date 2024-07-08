Nicki Minaj Cancels Romanian Festival Appearance Due To Safety Concerns Surrounding Anticipated Protests

Home News Sarah Faller July 8th, 2024 - 4:07 PM

Nicki Minaj has had to cancel her Romania festival stop of her ongoing Pink Friday 2 UK and Europe tour after advice from her security team in anticipation of protests in the area (via NME).

The rapper was scheduled to perform at the Saga Festival in Bucharest, Romania’s capital city, on July 8. Earlier in the day however she posted her cancellation of the show to social media platform X. She excused this last minute change with security concerns over unspecified protests in the area. Minaj posted that as a mother she wants to be more careful in regards to her appearances to make sure that she can get back home to her son, as well as making safe decisions to protect the rest of her team and their families.

This is not the first show on Minaj’s recent tour that has had complications. In May her show in Manchester had to be postponed, and her show in Amsterdam had to be canceled due to her being arrested in Amsterdam during a livestream.

This show cancellation has far from ended the tour. Nicki Minaj is still set and excited to headline Wireless Festival in London later this month.

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback