Juice Wrld’s New Posthumous Single “Lace It” Featuring Eminem & Benny Blanco Released

Juice WRLD’s posthumous single “Lace It” has been released; it features the talents of Eminem & Benny Blanco. The song is true to Juice WRLD’s fashion and gives you a good piece to lose yourself in while covering the tough topic of addiction.

Juice WRLD was exclusively known for its blend of hip-hop and emo music. Usually, he explored themes of heartbreak, drug addiction, and mental health. His most famous songs include but are not limited to “Lucid Dreams,” “All Girls Are the Same,” and “Robbery.” Sadly, Juice WRLD passed away in December 2019 at the young age of 21. He has left a legacy as one of the most influential artists of his generation.

Eminem is known as a rapper, songwriter, and record producer. He has released several legendary albums, including but limited to The Slim Shady and The Marshall Mathers. He is known for his controversial and provocative lyrics, often dealing with personal struggles, social issues, and relationships. Eminem is a remarkable and decorated artist, winning several Grammy Awards. He is one of the most successful and influential artists in the music industry.

Benny Blanco is known in the music industry for his behind-the-scenes efforts. He has worked with many famous artists, including Ed Sheeran, Rihanna, Kanye West, Katy Perry, and many more. He has been awarded five BMI Songwriter Awards for his incredible work. Blanco has also released his music as a solo artist, including the hit song “Eastside” featuring Khalid and Halsey.

A press release states, “I can recall Jarad playing Eminem’s music on repeat at home because he was a huge fan. This is a bittersweet moment for me; I am happy that Jarad had a chance to make music with someone he admired and sad that he cannot be here to take in the moment; Jarad left us way too soon.” – Carmela Wallace ” Carmela Wallace is the mother of Juice WRLD.