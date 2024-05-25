mxdwn Music

Nicki Minaj Livestreams Arrest In Amsterdam On Alleged Drug Possession

May 25th, 2024 - 6:30 PM

Photo credit Brandy Hornback

While on world tour, Nicki Minaj was taken into police custody for allegedly “carrying drugs.” The incident was recorded on Minaj’s Instagram live and posts regarding the incident continue to spread throughout social media. Stereogum has the story here.

Nicki was scheduled to play Co-Op Live in Manchester, but the show has been postponed due to this incident. According to authorities in the Netherlands, Minaj was freed with a fine.

 

