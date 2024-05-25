Nicki Minaj Livestreams Arrest In Amsterdam On Alleged Drug Possession

Home News Morgan Schmitz May 25th, 2024 - 6:30 PM

Photo credit Brandy Hornback

While on world tour, Nicki Minaj was taken into police custody for allegedly “carrying drugs.” The incident was recorded on Minaj’s Instagram live and posts regarding the incident continue to spread throughout social media. Stereogum has the story here.

Nicki was scheduled to play Co-Op Live in Manchester, but the show has been postponed due to this incident. According to authorities in the Netherlands, Minaj was freed with a fine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

Nicki Minaj was just arrested in Amsterdam while live on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/jms0vDk70q — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) May 25, 2024

😩 now they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls. Keep in mind they took my bags without consent. My security has already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him. Oh yea & the pilot wants me to take my ig post down. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024

Now they said I have to go 5 mins away to make a statement about my security to the police precinct — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024

They’re being paid big money to try to sabotage my tour b/c soooooo many ppl are mad that it’s this successful & they can’t eat off me. They got caught stealing money from my travel/jets. Got fired. Got mad. Etc. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024

Pink Friday 2 World Tour Update pic.twitter.com/IOhOcS73pT — Co-op Live (@TheCoopLive) May 25, 2024