Nicki Minaj Cancels Amsterdam Show After Livestream Drug Arrest

Photo credit: Brandy Hornback

After Nicki Minaj was arrested and released in the Netherlands, her concert in Amsterdam has been canceled. Her detainment forced her to reschedule an upcoming show in Manchester. Now that Minaj has performed three dates in the UK including the rescheduled Manchester show, it has been made clear that the second appearance in Amsterdam is not going to happen.

Minaj’s arrest was livestreamed on Instagram as well as posted all of her various social media Channels. Although the Dutch police say the case is closed, and Minaj is welcome to return without facing any further consequences.

The artist has yet to make a make a statement beyond an article through the BBC,

“Not being able to get to Manchester, I don’t know when was the last time I felt that low, you know? And not only that, but just knowing that something is being done to you on purpose. You are a confident other race, but I’m not going to get into it and tell you guys the joy they took in it, even while I was there. But you know what? There was one lady there – all the rest were men – and I could tell she had a heart. But the treatment was just disgusting. And I wouldn’t wish that on anyone.”

Dutch police said they were following protocol, and fined Minaj approximately $326 USD.

