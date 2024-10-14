Juice Wrld’s Rare Tracks “Both Ways” & “Cavalier” Released As Part Of Pre-Party (Extended) EP

Home News Cait Stoddard October 14th, 2024 - 6:14 PM

Today, fans are once again being treated with two long-sought Juice Wrld gems “Both Ways” and the darkly booming “Cavalier.” The songs continue an ongoing series, while appearing on The Pre-Party (Extended) EP. Blessed with a beat from Wrld‘s right hand producer Nick Mira and Pharaoh Vice, “Both Ways” is low-slung with a subtly infectious groove.

The artist is in his zone by casually shifting rhythms, catching melodies, feeling himself and issuing warnings: “If you’re crossing my streets, better look both ways.” Also, “Both Ways” comes with a video starring and co-directed by the artist’s friend and collaborator Trippie Redd along with DotComNirvan. As a whole, the video is awesome by how each scene shows the late artist performing the song, while hanging out with his friends.

“Cavalier” is special in a different way and fans can still find footage online of Wrld recording the song during a 2019 Instagram Live session. Produced by another familiar face, 808 Mafia member Purps, with Ian Francis, the track serves up a shadowy mix of moody guitar, skittering drums, and wild adlib.

In April 2020, Wrld’s mother Carmela Wallace announced the Live Free 999 Fund, which receives support from individual donors in addition to Grade A and Interscope. Live Free 999 honors the legacy of Ms. Wallace’ son by supporting young people in their battles and doing so with love, joy and emotional honesty.

Live Free 999 encourages anyone struggling with mental health and addiction to get help. Text LF999 to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line for free crisis counseling. For more information on the Live Free 999 Fund, go HERE.