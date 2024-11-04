Welcome To Rockville Announce Initial 2025 Lineup Featuring The Dillinger Escape Plan, HEALTH, Full Of Hell & More

Home News Cait Stoddard November 4th, 2024 - 1:43 PM

According to metalinjection.net, the Daytona Beach, FL festival Welcome to Rockville will be returning on May 15-18. The event ahas announced the 150 artist lineup a little at a time, which It includes The Dillinger Escape Plan, Quicksand, HEALTH, Deafheaven, Converge, Full of Hell, Harm’s Way, Candy and other bands. For tickets and more information, click here.

“The lineups for stage 5 and 4 are coming in hot!” said Welcome To Rockville “We’re rolling out your 2025 artist reveals, and they’ll keep coming as we finish booking your ultimate 150+ band lineup. Get ready because this will be the biggest Rockville of all time.”

This is the second show Dillinger Escape Plan have announced for 2025 so far and they will also be playing Milwaukee Metal Fest. Later this month, Dillinger Escape Plan have a Philadelphia show on November 23, at Franklin Music Hall, with Pissed Jeans, The Red Chord, HIRS, and Rid of Me.

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock