Metal Injection Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Goatwhore, Jinjer, Converge & More

Morgan Schmitz May 19th, 2024 - 3:44 PM

photo credit Aldi Victoria

On September 21st, the Metal Injection Festival is taking over the Brooklyn Monarch for two whole days.

The festival is billed as an unforgettable weekend with 31 bands, on 3 stages, in 2 days of rock and metal that spans all subgenres of metal: djent, metalcore, doom, thrash and more. With special sets and guests spread out through the entire weekend, this is an event metal fans are going to love. The project Pallid Veil featuring Luc Lemay of Gorguts, Dave Davidson of Revocation, Liam Wilson of The Dillinger Escape Plan and In Flames, and Elliot Hoffman of Carbomb;

The festival also has the reunited band 3 Inches of Blood performing on the East Coast for the first time in over a decade.Crowd favorites like Goatwhore and Born of Osiris have been on the scene for a long time now. Fans can see their evolution as performers and as musicians.

Frank Godla, Metal Injection CEO and Fest Organizer comments: “Last year was an incredible way to kick things off for the Metal Injection Festival, and with this year being our 20th anniversary I decided to head back to our origins. This year, I bring this mammoth weekend to Brooklyn, NY with a celebration it’s never seen. The list of artists and special sets I curated for this are going to be something truly special, and I couldn’t be happier about how this shaped up. Even the smallest bands on this roster excite the shit out of me, and will be household names. So here’s your chance to see what they’re made of, the way I see them. I can’t wait to see y’all there!”