Milwaukee Metal Fest Announce 2025 Lineup Featuring Down, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Exodus & More

Home News Cait Stoddard September 26th, 2024 - 2:21 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, due to the massive success of the second edition of Milwaukee Metal Fest, it has been announced that the event will be returning in 2025. The festival will take place at The Rave/Eagles Ballroom from May 16-18, with the pre-party kicking off on May 15. Early bird tickets are available here.

Also, Milwaukee Metal Fest has announced next year’s lineup, which includes performances from Down, The Dillinger Escape Plan and Exodus. 3 Inches of Blood, Trouble, Harms Way, The Acacia Strain, Speed, Full of Hell, End, Fugitive, Deceased, Legion Of Doom and other bands will be performing as well.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva