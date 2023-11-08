Welcome To Rockville Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Kerry King, Queens Of The Stone Age, Judas Priest & More

Home News Roy Lott November 8th, 2023 - 5:05 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvardo

Welcome to Rockville has announced its initial music lineup for the 2024 edition of the annual festival. Foo Fighters, Mötley Crüe, Slipknot, Jelly Roll, Disturbed, Limp Bizkit, Queens of the Stone Age, Judas Priest, Greta Van Fleet, Evanescence, Falling In Reverse, A Day To Remember, Breaking Benjamin, Bad Omens, The Offspring, Mudvayne, Koe Wetzel, Stone Temple Pilots, Primus, Cypress Hill, Sum 41, a rare appearance by Mr. Bungle and many others. Additional bands will be announced in early 2024, including the campground kick-off party lineup.

“The record-breaking number of fans certainly proved that when it comes to rock music, there’s no place better than Daytona International Speedway,” said DIS President Frank Kelleher. “This past Welcome To Rockville produced one of the most electric atmospheres we’ve seen at The World Center of Racing, and we’re looking forward to welcoming all those fans back next year alongside a seriously talented lineup of performers.”

Welcome To Rockville passes are on sale now with payment plans available for just $24 down at www.WelcomeToRockville.com.

Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe said, “We couldn’t be more excited to come back to Florida. Welcome To Rockville is one of the biggest festivals in the world, and it’s going to be a highlight for us in 2024.”

“Welcome To Rockville isn’t just a music festival, it’s where the magic of rock meets the essence of community, creating an unforgettable experience that resonates with fans around the globe,” says Chamie McCurry, Chief Marketing Officer at Danny Wimmer Presents. “2024 marks an exciting year for us as we have our biggest lineup ever with over 150 bands (50 more than in 2023)! We’ll be welcoming Mötley Crüe to the Rockville community for the first time, celebrating 25 years of Slipknot, 50 years of Judas Priest, the return of Foo Fighters, and so many more must see moments!” See the full lineup below.

